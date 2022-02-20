Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $21.59 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

