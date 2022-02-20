Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $49.66 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Varonis Systems worth $49,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.