Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 29,908 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14,733.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $71,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,616.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,418.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,366.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

