Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $473.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the lowest is $468.89 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $425.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

MAA traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.44. 414,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 213,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

