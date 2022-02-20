Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,712 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

KMX stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.