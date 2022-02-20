Metronome Price Tops $2.30 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00006019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $31.58 million and $77,132.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,848,088 coins and its circulating supply is 13,703,514 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

