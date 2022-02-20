Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

