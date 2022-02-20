Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00255273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00020813 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

