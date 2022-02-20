Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.93 billion-$27.93 billion.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MZDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

