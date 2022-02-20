MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $17,643.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,113.06 or 0.99960019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00253920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00144452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00297403 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

