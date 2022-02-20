Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $628,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,011 shares of company stock valued at $601,583. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.