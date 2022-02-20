Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,973 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

