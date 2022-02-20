Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $302.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the lowest is $293.30 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,639. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

