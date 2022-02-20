Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,617. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Macerich by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Macerich by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

