Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.
Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.86. 2,871,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
