Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.86. 2,871,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

