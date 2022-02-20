Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

