Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.