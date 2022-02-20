Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.