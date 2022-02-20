Lethean Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $613,139.11 and $48.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,409.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.01 or 0.06909782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00287800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.00785781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00071898 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00399915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00220696 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

