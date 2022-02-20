Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

