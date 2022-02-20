Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 92.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 177,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 85,387 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,073.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 106,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 215.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $569.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $646.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

