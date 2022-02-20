Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.97 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.91 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

