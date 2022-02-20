Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 12,767 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

