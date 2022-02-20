Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $24,836,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

