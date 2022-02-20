Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

