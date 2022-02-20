Keyera Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.27. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.17 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

