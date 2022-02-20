Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

