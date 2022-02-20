Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.86. 2,871,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

