Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.87. 47,277,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

