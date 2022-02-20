Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $7.09 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,310 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.56. 5,192,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,251. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

