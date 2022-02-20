KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $204.71 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

