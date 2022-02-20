KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $64.95 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

