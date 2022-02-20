KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 596 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

