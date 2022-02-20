KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 202 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 70.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 115.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.69. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

