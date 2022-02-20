Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kadant by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

