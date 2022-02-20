JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Achieves $8.76 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $363,718.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.84 or 0.06834295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,678.21 or 1.00362215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

