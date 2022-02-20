Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,432 ($32.91).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.96) to GBX 2,320 ($31.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.89) to GBX 2,550 ($34.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.38) to GBX 2,290 ($30.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of JMAT stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,794 ($24.28). 774,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,256. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,940.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,406.28. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,702 ($23.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($24.68) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($444.28). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($138,362.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,405,332.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

