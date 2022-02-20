Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) is Gobi Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gobi Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control comprises about 1.5% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $28,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $22,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

ITRN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

