iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,865,000.

IJH opened at $262.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

