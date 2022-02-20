iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL opened at $76.06 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

