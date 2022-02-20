iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

