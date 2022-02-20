iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CVD opened at C$18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.54. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.08.

