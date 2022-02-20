iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 463,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,152. iRobot has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

