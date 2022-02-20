Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,946 shares of company stock worth $16,917,607 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,301,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 870,855 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

