Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 798 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

