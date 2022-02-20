Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 244,718 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 244,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,967,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44.
Taboola.com Profile
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.