Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 244,718 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 244,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,967,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

