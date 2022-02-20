Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KLA by 41.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $358.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day moving average is $376.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

