Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.43 and a 200 day moving average of $356.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

