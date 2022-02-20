Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.Intel also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

INTC stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Intel has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

