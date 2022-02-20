Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

